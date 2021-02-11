NoMore domestic violence at OLLU

By Kevin D. Romine

SAN ANTONIO — According to a recent report by KSAT 12, the San Antonio zip code, 78207, is home to the largest number of domestic violence calls in the city. It is also home to Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU).

“The best way [to combat domestic violence] is by having healthy relationships,” said Cynthia Squiabro, confidential advisor for OLLU Cares.

Squiabro is the manager for #NoMore. An OLLU campaign designed to combat domestic violence and sexual assault. She encourages everyone on campus, faculty, staff and students to take the pledge.

Squiabro said that safety is the first priority seconded by contacting authorities. This warning was directed at both men and women.

Squiabro also encourages anyone suffering from abuse or assault to come and visit her. All discussions are kept confidential.

Students, staff and faculty can visit her in Providence Hall room 234. Her email address is csquiabro@ollusa.edu and she can be reached via telephone at 210-668-0016 at any time. Virtual meetings are also available through WebEx.

“It’s whatever the survivor wants,” Squiabro said.

OLLU Cares will also be hosting a virtual event on WebEx called My Heart Is Open and So Are My Eyes, hosted by Jacqueline Walter, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Special guest speaker will be Patricia Castillo, LMSW, co-founder and executive director of the P.E.A.C.E. Initiative.

For more information you can find OLLU Cares on the web.

