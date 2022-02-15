SAN ANTONIO – For the first time in league history, the National Hockey League’s (NHL) biggest stars headed to Las Vegas for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5, with the Metropolitan Division defeating the Central Division 5-3 to claim the championship. Philadelphia Flyers forward and Metropolitan team captain Claude Giroux was named Most Valuable Player.

The NHL All-Star Game is played with teams of All-Stars from each division facing each other in a 3-on-3 single-elimination tournament, with the last team standing crowned champion. Since 2020, this was the first All-Star Game after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the 2021 game to be postponed.

This year also saw the return of the skills competition, held the day before the game. The competition consisted of seven events, with the newly-added Fountain Faceoff and NHL ’21 in ’22 at the Bellagio Fountain and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The skills competition winners were Alex Pietrangelo (Breakaway Challenge), Joe Pavelski (NHL ’21 in ’22), Zach Werenski (Fountain Faceoff), Andrei Vasilevskiy and Jack Campbell (Save Streak), Jordan Kyrou (Fastest Skater), Sebastian Aho (Accuracy Shooting), and Victor Hedman (Hardest Shot).

T-Mobile Arena, home of the host Vegas Golden Knights, was the primary host for this year’s activities. The Golden Knights, one of the league’s newest franchises, have played there since their inaugural season in 2017, in which they reached the Stanley Cup Final.

Share this:

Tweet

More

Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...

Related

There is no ads to display, Please add some