SAN ANTONIO- The start of the 2022 Spring semester meant new classes and new beginnings for students at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU).

Due to OLLU students starting in-person classes on Jan. 24, some found it challenging to devote time to their studies. Nonetheless, there are a few ways to succeed with the help of OLLU resources.

Getting organized

Many things can make a new semester stressful, including homework, new course schedules, and new professors. Students can ease their stress by keeping track of their work and planning out a strategy to tackle the semester by having each syllabus on hand. Christopher Perez organizes his classes by printing each syllabus.

“It has helped me maintain a schedule of what needs to get done. It’s always a great guide to turn back to,” said Perez.

Creating a study routine

Establishing a study routine consisting of at least three days out of the week will encourage strong study habits. On campus, OLLU provides several quiet study areas and lounges where students can get comfortable and dedicate time to work. These areas include Sueltenfuss Library, which is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Outside seating in the Mall area of the school is always available for students to do their homework.

Homework help

University students are aware that not all courses will be easy. Some classes will come naturally to students and others where they might find themselves struggling. Rather than figuring out those hard questions alone, the Academic Center for Excellence offers tutoring by appointment on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Prioritizing ones mental health

As the semester progresses, one’s mental health can be put to the test. Deadlines can be particularly stressful and affect one’s mental health. Students can balance their social and academic lives by planning a week’s worth of homework ahead of time. Paris Quintanilla, a Mass Communication student, prioritizes her week by planning her days in advance to avoid feeling overwhelmed.

“The earlier I finish my school work, the earlier I can relax and enjoy my free time,” Quintanilla said.

The OLLU Wellness Center, located in the Walter Center, is also available for students in need of mental health assistance.

For more information about OLLU services, students can visit their website at ollusa.edu or their social media pages ollu_saints on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

