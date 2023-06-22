Must see movies of Summer 2023

From the box office breaking live action Little Mermaid, to the utter shock and horror of Insidious: The Red Door listed here are some new movies coming out this summer.

By Portland Tidwell

SAN ANTONIO–

Not only does a visit to the movie theater create the perfect date night, but it’s also a fun activity you can do alone or with family and friends.

Listed here are some of the movies that are ready to watch in theaters, and even ones coming throughout the summer of 2023.

Watch Spider-Man:Across the Spider-Verse

trailer

Released June 2 is the sequel to Spider-Man Beyond the Spider-Verse Brooklyn’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is reunited with Gwen Stacy and catapulted headfirst across the multiverse.

Not only does he encounter a team of Spider-People with the duty of protecting the multiverse’s existence, but Miles and his new team are facing the challenge of dealing with a new threat. Miles is eventually pitted against other Spiders and has to redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the ones he loves.

What critics say:

“A fun, dazzling adventure that feels groundbreaking and important in a multitude of ways”, Voice from

Rotten Tomatoes

says.

Watch The Flash

trailer

Released June 16, the Flash uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change the events of the past.

His attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, and he becomes trapped in a reality in which villain General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation.

With no other heroes to turn to, the Flash looks to coax an indifferent Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian, however, it’s not the one he’s looking for.

What critics say

:

“THE GOOD – Pure entertainment. A superhero movie that’s enormously fun, funny, and thrilling”, says the

Voice from Next Best Picture

.

Watch the Barbie

trailer

Set to release July 21, Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land.

However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

What critics say:

As of June 2023, the movie has not yet been released, however, many critics are expecting the movie to be a blockbuster hit.

Watch The Boogeyman

trailer

Released June 2, this Horror/Mystery follows a high school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister, Sawyer who are still grieving the untimely death of their mother and are not receiving much support from their father, Will.

Will is a therapist who is dealing with his own personal turmoil and eventually gets a new patient who unexpectedly shows up at the family’s house seeking help.

The patient leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds off of their victims’ suffering.

What critics say:

“The Boogeyman has palpable atmosphere, paralyzing suspense and a truly gut- wrenching moments of terror. Well done”,

Voice from Horror Society

says.

Watch the No-Hard feelings

trailer

Released June 17, this comedy is one about a woman who is on the brink of losing her childhood home, and makes a desperate move agreeing to date a wealthy couple’s introverted and awkward 19-year-old son before he leaves for college.

What critics say:

The New York Times

said that the movie brings back sexual comedy with a twist.

Critics also say that this will be a refreshing performance from lead actress, Jennifer Lawrence.

Watch the Insidious: The Red Door

trailer

Set to release July 7, the fifth installment of the horror franchise

Insidious

, follows Josh Lambert who heads east to drop off his son Dalton off at school.

However, Dalton’s college dream soon becomes a living nightmare when the repressed demons from his youth and past suddenly return to haunt them both.

What critics say:

As of June 2023, the movie has not yet been released, but the Insidious movies in the past have received great ratings and reviews, and this one is expected to do just as well, if not, better.

Watch the Haunted Mansion

trailer

Set to release July 28, the reboot of Disney’s 2003

Haunted Mansion

follows a woman and her son who enlist a crew of alleged supernatural experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.

What critics say:

As of June 2023 the movie is not yet released, but critics expect the movie to be a bit more spooky than the original and even have a surprising box office turnout.

Watch the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

trailer

Released June 9th, the seventh installment of the science-fiction action franchise Transformers follows Optimus Prime and the autobots who take on their biggest challenge yet.

A new menace threatening the existence of the planet emerges, forcing the crew to team up with a powerful faction of Transformers; the Maximals, in order to save earth.

What critics say:

Critics reviews differ, while some believe the film is enjoyable and well thought out, while others believe it’s not quite worth the watch.

“‘Rise of Beasts’ is inoffensive at best and completely contrived”, says

Space journalist

Jeff Spry.

“Rise of the Beasts” is “actually quite enjoyable…a worthy entry in this Transformers franchise”,

Rotten Tomatoes

film critic Steven Prokopy says.

Watch the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

trailer

Set to release June 30, is a surprisingly and exciting new installment to the

Indiana Jones

franchise.

In this movie, Indiana Jones, the daredevil archaeologist races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that could change the course of history as we know it.

Not only is he at it again, but this time he’s accompanied by his goddaughter where they both find themselves squaring off against a former Nazi, Jurgen Voller, who works for NASA.

What critics say:

As of early June 2023, the film has not yet been released.

However, early reviews reported by the

Hollywood reporter

mentions that

The Guardians

Peter Bradshaw, says that the film is wildly silly and entertaining and that Indiana Jones still has a certain old-school class.

Watch the Rudy Gillman: Teenage Kraken

trailer

Set to release June 30, this animated film follows the character Ruby Gillman, an awkward high school student who discovers that she is the direct descendant of the kraken queens.

The krakens in this movie are charged and sworn with protecting the oceans against the vain, power hungry mermaids.

Ruby being the next to inherit the throne must use her newfound powers to protect the ones she loves the most.

What critics say:

As of early June the movie is not yet released.

However, the “Teenage Kraken” may seem like it’s just an aquatic superhero story, but, under the surface it looks more like a coming of age movie about growing up and accepting responsibility, says

Collider

reporter Adrian Kelley.

Watch the Every Body

trailer

Set to release June 30, Every Body is a documentary about the stories of three

intersex

individuals who disregard medical advice to keep their bodies a secret and instead come out as their authentic selves.

What critics say:

As of early June, the documentary is not yet released.

However,

Rotten tomatoes

says that the film is a moving and fascinating look at a subject that is too often ignored.

Watch the Joy Ride

trailer

Set to release July 7, the comedy movie “Joy Ride” is about a business trip to Asia for main character, Audrey, who enlists the help of her best friend, Lola, and her college friend, Kat.

She also brings her rather eccentric cousin, Deadeye.

Their epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, belonging, and friendship along with wild debauchery that reveals what it means to know and love who you are.

What critics say:

As of June 2023, the movie is not yet released, but it has already received a 100% on the

Rotten Tomatoes

tomato meter.

“Joy Ride” is a prime example of how important representation is on screen and proves that Asian American comedians can be just as funny, raunchy, and successful as their white male counterparts”, top critic Marisa Mirabell says.

Watch the Oppenheimer

trailer

Set to release July 21, this three hour war/drama film revolves around physicist

J Robert Oppenheimer

who works with a team of scientists during the Manhattan project, leading to the development of the nuclear

atomic bomb

.

What critics say:

As of June 2023, the movie is not yet released.

However, a biographical and historical movie about the man who created the atomic bomb seems interesting enough to impress critics and an audience curious about its development and humble beginnings.

Watch the Talk to Me

trailer

Set to release July 28, this horror/thriller shows a group of friends who discover how to conjure spirits by using an

embalmed

hand.

Becoming hooked on the thrill and their own curiosity is fun at first– that is until one of them unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.

What critics say:

As of June 2023, the movie is not yet released, but has already received a 97% on the

rotten tomatoes

tomato meter.

“‘Talk to Me’ is a terrifically scary horror offering thanks to powerful performances, creepy creature designs, a splash of blood and gore, and practical effects that’ll blow your mind and chill your spine”, top critic Kristy Puchko says.

Watch the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

trailer

Set to release August 2, another installment of the

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

franchise follows the turtle brothers yet again, after years of being sheltered from the human world.

They set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and finally be accepted as normal teenagers.

April O’ Neil, their new friend, aids them in taking on a mysterious crime.

They soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

What critics say:

As of June 2023 the movie is not yet released.

According to

The Wrap

, director

Jeff Rowe

said after the initial screening, that being in the room feeling all the reactions and hearing all the laughter was amazing.

“What really stood out to me was to see our movie received and appreciated in that way by a lot of people who really love and care about animation”, Rowe says.

Watch the Blue Beetle

trailer

Set to release August 30, Blue Beetle, an action/ adventure movie follows main character Jaime Reyes who stumbles upon a finding, the possession in question is an ancient relic of alien biotechnology called the “

Scarab

”.

The Scarab chooses Jaime to be its symbolic host.

He is then bestowed with a powerful suit of armor that’s capable of insanely extraordinary yet unpredictable powers.

Forever changing his destiny, Jaime becomes Blue Beetle, the superhero.

What critics say:

As of June 2023, the movie is not yet released.

However, focusing on a character from the

DC comics

that hasn’t been brought to the big screen yet, people are excited to see how the movie unfolds.

The film is also focusing on one of the few and Latino superheroes showcasing Latin representation.

Watch the Elemental

trailer

Released June 16, Disney and Pixar bring a new animated film with quite the interesting concept.

In a city where fire, water, air, and land residents live together, a fiery young woman from the fiery part of town and a go-with-the-flow watery guy discover something elemental.

During their journey, they discover how much they actually have in common.

What critics say:

On the tomato meter,

Rotten Tomatoes

gave Disney’s “Elemental” 76%.

““Elemental” seems like a stunt from a company running dry on ideas. Perhaps that’s partially true”, New York Times movie critic Amy Nicholson says.

Now that you’re completely filled in on this summer’s newest movies and even notified about the ones that are ready to watch, maybe you’ll be able to see as many as possible.

It would also be pretty cool if you saw a midnight showing of one of the new horror movies listed.

If that’s not your style, trust me, there’s plenty to choose from, and while critic reviews are important to keep in mind, remember that everyone has their own preference and their own opinion on what’s entertaining and what isn’t.

