Dedicated to the lives lost on the path to America


SAN ANTONIO – On March 2, 2023, Our Lady of the Lake University’s (OLLU) Worden School for Social Work and Mission and Ministry program will hold a Mass of Remembrance to honor immigrants who lost their lives en route to America.


The Mass of Remembrance will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in OLLU’s Sacred Heart Chapel and will be officiated by Father Kevin. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be a reception and lecture featuring Cuban artist Reynier Leyva Novo. Novo’s collaboration with OLLU was inspired by investigations and discussions related to his residency at Artpace in 2023.


A bilingual Mass will also be held.


Upon entering the chapel, attendees will have the opportunity to view the “Book of Life,” which holds the names of immigrants who died in an abandoned tractor on a desolate road in San Antonio in June 2022.


For more information on the Mass of Remembrance, visit http://www.ollusa.edu. To learn more about Reynier Leyva Novo’s Artpace residency, visit artpace.org.




By Paris Quintanilla

