Marching to the beat of the drum

OLLU announces the drumline team as its latest addition to the sports program

SAN ANTONIO- This semester, the Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) sports department is introducing its newest program, the OLLU Drumline.

The first member of the drumline, Ginobili Cobarrubias, ‘25, was signed to play in May of 2022. Since then, he has been joined by other members of the OLLU community, consisting of Nicholas Adame, ‘26, Jalen Bell, ‘26, Matthew Castillo, ‘25, Ben Cavasos, ‘26 and Jake De La Rosa, ‘26.

The OLLU drumline team was founded by Coach Brock and led by head conductor, Sarek Gutierrez who have worked towards promoting the team around campus.

“It’s like a family to me. I love the songs that we play, and I’m glad that I joined something I really love,” Drumline member, Jalen Bell said. “I see it growing as we promote it more. We would love people to join our family and have fun with it”

During the semester, the drumline team will perform at a variety of sports games and community events around campus.

One can see them perform on Friday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. on the soccer field at the WSOC vs UMHB game.

If a student is interested in joining the drumline team, contact Coach Brock at cmbrock@ollusa.edu for more information

