March is a month full of entertainment. Not only are there new seasons for current shows, but new ones as well as new movies. There are a lot of movies releasing throughout March. One on a lot of people’s radar is “The Batman”. It is another take on the character. This is the 5th actor to play Batman in a live action movie. “The Batman” stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Collin Farrell, and Andy Serkis and is in theaters March 4th.

Another film coming late March is “The Lost City.” The movie is about an author who is on tour promoting her new romance novel. While on tour, she is kidnapped by a billionaire who hopes that she can lead him to the lost city’s treasure from her new book. The film stars Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe and is in theaters March 25th.

Netflix has a bunch of movies and shows coming in March. One of the bigger films to be released is “The Adam Project”. According to screenrant.com, the film is about a time-traveling pilot who teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future. “The Adam Project” stars Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Zoe Saldana and will be available to stream March 11th. One of the popular shows, Queer Eye is getting a spin off series. “Queer eye: Germany” is the first overseas version of the show Queer Eye which has 5 seasons and an International special. The show will have 5 new host who help people change their style and looks. “Queer Eye: Germany” is on Netflix March 9th.

Disney Plus has a few new shows in March, but the most talked about seems to be “Moon Knight”. According to the Marvel website, The series follows Steven Grant, a gift-shop employee, who starts to suffer from blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder (DID) and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. Steven/Marc must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.” “Moon Knight” will be released March 30th.

Lastly, Amazon Prime Video has quite a bit of new and returning shows. The Boys is getting an animated series titled “The Boys: Diabolical”. It will be 8 episodes and have stories outside of the main series. Also “Star Trek: Picard” season two will be available for streaming. Both are released March 4th. Lastly pop star Lizzo will be getting her own series called “Watch Out For Big Grrrls”. Her show will be available for streaming March 25th.

