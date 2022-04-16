Observing National Volunteer Month in April

SAN ANTONIO- In the United States, April is National Volunteer Month, which celebrates volunteers’ contributions and encourages active volunteerism for generations to come.

National Volunteer Month is an extension to National Volunteer Week. This particular week was first held in Canada in 1943. It was dedicated to honoring the contributions of women during World War II, who collected supplies and helped wounded soldiers.

National Volunteer Month and Week first debuted in the United States in 1974 and was made official worldwide in 1990.

Most volunteers go unpaid and generously donate a part of their time to do the work that other individuals pass on, whether it be cleaning up after an event, fostering shelter dogs or helping a librarian.

According to the National Today Website, volunteering takes people to places and introduces them to new vocations. Studies also show that volunteering decreases levels of depression by creating feelings of happiness and empathy.

Research also shows that 96% of volunteers believe that volunteering makes them happier and are more likely to answer questions positively if they have recently volunteered.

The best volunteer opportunities in San Antonio in 2022:

There are about 1.8 million non-profit organizations in the United States alone, which means the opportunity to volunteer is close to never-ending.

If one is searching for a volunteer opportunity but has no idea where to start, Volunteermatch.org is a website that matches users to volunteer opportunities with over 99,000 participating nonprofit organizations.

