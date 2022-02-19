OLLU student announces casting notice for her 20-minute film, “Ten of Cups”

By Destinee Roberts

SAN ANTONIO- Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) digital film major with a multimedia production concentration, Sydney Rodriguez, released upcoming audition dates and times for her 20-minute film, “Ten of Cups,” for potential student actors.

Written and directed by film major Sydney Rodriguez, “Ten of Cups” auditions were held Feb. 15-16, at 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. in the Griffith Fine Arts Building Theater at OLLU.

According to the OLLU drama department website, students excel in multimedia productions by studying directing, producing, and stage management. The drama program influences students to apply their knowledge in multimedia productions towards stage management of a ten-minute play, a one-act play, and a full-length play before graduating.

“A film writer mainly writes the script. It sets the tone and mood for the film,” said Rodriguez. “It is then up to the director to bring this script to life and convey that same mood and tone to the audience watching.”

Rodriguez said that her inspiration for writing “Ten of Cups” was her interest in the mystical and unknown side of life, such as ghosts, witches and angels.

“I decided to write about tarot cards and witches because I wanted to play with the idea of a modern-day witch hunt, but instead of an angry mob and burning at stake, it’s a corporation trying to capture witches and use their abilities for their own gain,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is looking for a diverse cast of potential actors who are open-minded and

passionate about their roles. Fast learning and preparation are also crucial

factors.

Sydney Rodriguez’s 20-minute film “Ten of Cups” should release in April.

