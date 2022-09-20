Let’s Dance

The OLLU KPOP dance and culture club introduces students to Korean culture.

SAN ANTONIO- Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) has numerous clubs and programs for students who want to learn something new, try a new hobby or just have fun. Among the many organizations OLLU has to offer is the Koren Pop (KPOP) dance team and culture club designed for those students seeking a bit of everything.

Unlike the cheer and dance teams under the OLLU athletic department, the KPOP dance team solely focuses on dancing to KPOP music. They perform at festivals such as the San Antonio Asian New Year Festival, Mochi Fest, KPOP Nite and more.

According to the KPOP dance and culture club instagram, members also attend social gatherings to reconnect as a team, such as eating Korean Barbeque, attending OLLU festivities, such as the Self-Care event hosted by Allience and attending the Poteet strawberry festival together.

If one is interested in joining the KPOP club, email kpop@ollusa.edu or check out their Instagram @ollukpop for more information.

There is no ads to display, Please add some