November 19, 2020

Learning and teaching during the pandemic.

Gabriel Cook 10 hours ago 1 min read

Covid-19 has completely changed the blueprint for how professors conduct there classes and how students learn there criteria. It is important to understand how it is effecting people. Here in this video we collect insights from current professors and students at OLLU. Trying to understand just how the pandemic has affected their normal style of learning and teaching.

