OLLU’s men’s soccer team is ramping up for the upcoming season

SAN ANTONIO- With the soccer season upon Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU), many could argue that it is an exciting time of the year for the Saints.

With plenty of success to look forward to and hopes of winning their conference, the Saints expect a promising year. As the new 2022-2023 school year begins, many freshmen and other unfamiliar faces joined this year’s roster and plan to bring their skills to the team.

“Everyone brings a lot to the table,” OLLU sophomore striker, Victor Villegas said. “If you were to see them play together for the first time you wouldn’t believe this was their first year.”

This is the 16th season for the men’s soccer team and marks the first under newly appointed Head Coach Arthur Salazar and Assistant Coach Marcelo Chapa. The upperclassmen will have to set the tone and standard for a large group of newcomers this year.

After newcomer Stephen Volpe attended his first practice, he said he left feeling positive about the talent of the team and their overall success. This is a testimony to how all the members on the team are working together.

“We all get along very well, we hang out every day and we are never apart from each other,” freshman striker, Abraham Lincon said.

The upperclassmen have taken the first-year students under their wings and made sure they felt welcomed.

The team practices daily in preparation for the regular season, according to OLLU freshman Diego Rodriguez. In addition, freshman Tomas Olivares said he is flexible and is adapting well to the team’s needs.

This year Olivares will be moving from his usual position of center back to right or left back, depending on what the team demands.

Learn more about this year’s team and expectations by watching an exclusive interview with Head Coach Arthur Salazar on Youtube video titled ‘OLLU Men’s Soccer – 2022 Season Preview.’

