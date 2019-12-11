Jobs with the NSA

Gisselle Casarrubias

SAN ANTONIO- The Center for Career Development & Testing recently hosted an event for students interested in jobs or internships with the NSA.

Officials with the CCDT invited officials with the NSA on September 16th to speak to students about the benefits of working for the government..

Ollu student Paul Smith who attended the event said,

“the information session they put on it was super helpful, super interesting, they took time out of their busy schedule to come and inform us. They’re not even from San Antonio and they came from the NSA to show us the opportunities which there are plenty of and it was just awesome.”

If you would like to attend this event, a mass e-mail will be sent out with more information about the event. For further questions contact the Center for Career Development and Testing located in Main 123.

