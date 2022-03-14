Inflation-driven increases in gas and electricity prices

By Silenia Sifuentes

SAN ANTONIO- The American people have felt the effects of recent price increases such as gas and electricity.

Since the recent Russian attack on Ukraine, gas prices have gone up. The American Automobile Association (AAA) reports that gas has risen over a dime per gallon within this last week.

“Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 11 cents to $3.72,” AAA said.

Price increases are also notable with electric energy for the average consumer. Daniella Silva, a journalist with The National Broadcasting Company (NBC) news, said that current prices are some of the highest, leaving people struggling to pay their bills.

“Prices are likely to be particularly noticeable in places where electricity is linked to natural gas, including the Northeast and along the Gulf Coast,” Silva said.

As far as San Antonio, according to a recent press release from City Public Service (CPS), city officials approved an increase on residents’ utility bills beginning March 1.

Currently, inflation prices are expected to peak amid escalating tensions on the other side of the world.

