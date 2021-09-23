SAN ANTONIO–There is a lot that comes with being a student athlete. Getting your priorities right and having good communication will help you succeed off the court. Coaches and professors speak on the importance of communication.

Our Lady of the Lake university head volleyball coach, Scott Mattera said, communication with professors is key to being a successful athlete. Mattera states, “our players are expected day one of class go shake hands or fist bump or do whatever the covid protocols call for, and just say hey I am a part of the volleyball team and we do have a few trips, here are the dates.”

Our Lady Of The Lake university English Professor, Saul Hernandez recognizes that students have a busy schedule and tries to make things as easy as possible.

Hernandez states, “So when athletes do tell me “Professor Hernandez I am going to be away let’s say next week for two days. ” It gives me the opportunity to go ahead and say these are the assignments you need to turn in, remember this is what we are doing in class, these are our readings, or find other ways to help them succeed in the class” Professors have generally Been awesome about it because they know that there students have other interest that is a big part of there college life.”

Professors have been great and flexible for student athletes. Coaches are thankful for the effort both professors and students put in when knowing how busy and stressful student athletes get.

