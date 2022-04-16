Easter Events in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO- Egg-cited for Easter this year? Here are some events San Antonio peeps can participate in.

Easter Eggstravaganza at Emmazing Play

Make like the Easter Bunny and hop the way down to Emmazing Play for the 4th Annual Easter Eggstravaganza on April 17 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free for two adult guests and $20 per child.

The fee covers the egg hunt at 1 p.m., including open play, photos, arcade games, complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi. Socks are required for all guests and will be available for purchase on-site for $4.

There will be eggs-actly 40 tickets available, so be the some-bunny that gets their tickets on time.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit their Eventbrite link.

Easter Egg Hunt at the Transportation Museum

Join the Texas Transportation Museum on April 9 for their annual Easter Egg Hunt. Admission to the egg hunt is included in the museum’s $10 adult fee and $8 for children ages 4-12.

There will be two egg hunts for different age groups; the first one for ages three and under at 11 a.m., and the second for children ages 4-7 will begin at noon. Participants must bring their own baskets to collect eggs.

The museum will be open to all, and visitors will be able to take unlimited trips on the full-size train. The Easter bunny will hop by the event, so guests are encouraged to bring their cameras and take pictures. There will also be kid-friendly snacks sold that people of all ages can enjoy.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the entrance of the museum. Visit the San Antonio Kids and About website for more information on this event.

Easter Egg Hunt at the University of the Incarnate Word

Meet the Easter bunny on April 2 at the annual Easter Egg Hunt hosted by the Alumni and Parent Relations Department. This free event will have activities and games for children of all ages to enjoy starting at 10 a.m., followed by the egg hunt at 11 a.m.

To secure a spot in this egg-citing event, RSVP on the UIW website.

Festival de Cascarones at Texas A&M University

UTSA will be hosting the annual Festival de Cascarones on April 10 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free for this family-friendly event where guests can enjoy live music, food, games and fun.

There will also be a Kids Zone available for the young attendees and free face paintings.

Pets can also join the fun but must be kept on their leash at all times.

For information updates on live performances, entertainment, and activities, visit the UTSA website.

Easter Paws Run at The Runners Ranch

Furry friends have a chance to participate in Easter activities at the Runners Ranch for the 8th annual 1.75-mile run/walk on April 17. The race will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., but attendees must arrive from 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. for their packet pick-up.

No vet on site will be available; therefore, canines must have their medical records up to date.

Tickets can be purchased for $25 until April 16 but will also be sold on the race day for $30. At the end of the race, there will be an award ceremony for the top 3 male and female dogs, so begin eggs-ercising with your pup for the big day.

To sign up for this event, visit the RaceThread website.

Photo curtesy of: sanantoniomagazine.com

