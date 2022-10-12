Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month through poetry

OLLU hosts a CantoMundo reading

SAN ANTONIO- In September, Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated, providing a time to reflect and honor one’s Chicanx heritage.

Associate Professor of English, Dr. Octavio Quintanilla recognized the importance of celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting CantoMundo at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU).

CantoMundo is a reading that celebrates Chicanx poetry. During the event, four writers shared their memories, stories and profound questions they had as Hispanic people.

Among those writers was Matthew Tavares who discussed the impact of death; Amalia Ortiz who read with intensity and power; Emmy Pérez who kept the memory of a loved one alive through music; and Octavio Quintanilla who recounted his thoughts when he witnessed a young boy attempting to hang a dog.

As a result of their spoken word performances, audience members were able to reconnect with their roots and gain a new perspective on what it means to be Chicanx.

When the writers were done presenting, attendees then gathered around to buy books, eat snacks from the variety of food provided by the university and converse with the poets.

“What a great evening,” Dr. Quintanilla said.

An event full of poetry, food and friends makes one anticipate the next CantoMundo.

