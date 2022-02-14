SAN ANTONIO – Despite the postponement of face to face classes for Our Lady of the Lake University’s (OLLU) spring semester, the university will still host Homecoming 2022 events in person.

Due to the most recent COVID-19 surge, OLLU decided to move most classes online until Jan. 23, but some lab classes and practicum varied based on the program. Starting Jan.24, classes are set to be in person again for the foreseeable future.

Homecoming week is also set to remain as planned from Feb. 14 – 20, but students and faculty should stay alert for any changes or updates.

“We will continue to adhere to the university’s covid policies at every event like wearing masks and practicing social distancing,” said Rachel Dziuba, OLLU Student Government Association (SGA) President. “For Casino Night we plan to spread the event out from the chapel auditorium to the hallway leading up to it and the reception area behind the cafe.”

This year, the SGA focused on planning homecoming events that will reunite students on campus again. Events such as Casino Night and The Saints Rally will provide the socialization students desire and missed during the face of the pandemic.

“We’re really trying to create school spirit and encourage students and alumni to engage in activities on campus,” Dziuba said. “We want to find ways to be connected and create a vibrant energy on campus safely even during this pandemic.”

Dziuba said that Casino Night has been in high demand and a lot of students are excited to have that back.

Homecoming 2022 is a week-long event that not only allows students to reconvene after two weeks of virtual spring classes, but it is also allowing students to apply for some unique opportunities. These opportunities include a chance to be OLLU President for a day, to serve on the OLLU fiesta parade float, or to win an OLLU graduation frame and ring.

Applications for Homecoming Royalty were open to all students. Students could take on the fundraiser solo or with a partner. Last year’s winner raised four thousand dollars and all candidates together raised five hundred and twenty dollars for student scholarships.

Winners will be announced at the Homecoming Saints Rally Saturday, Feb. 19 at 6:30 pm.-

For more information on this year’s Homecoming, contact the Student Leadership and Development Office, Main Building Room 123, 210-431-3931, or email sld@ollusa.edu .

