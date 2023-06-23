Home run history

OLLU softball team makes their mark in the NAIA World Series

Courtesy to: Saints Athletics

By Teresa King

SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) softball team created history as they went to the NAIA World Series for the first time and finished 7th in the country.

Since the beginning of August, OLLU softball team embarked on a thorough strength and conditioning program led by new assistant, Jim Bray, under the direction of head coach, Bruce Lenington.

“We are grateful for the love and support given by OLLU, San Antonio and our friends and family from around the country,” said Bruce Lenington.

“I believe this team has proven that anything is possible if a team plays for each other and believes in themselves.”

OLLU softball coaching staff received the 2023 Regional Coaching Staff of the Year, being one of six from around the country to receive this award.

We return some experienced players who are proven winners and will be joined by a capable freshman class along with some excellent transfers to pursue another championship season,” said Lenington.

The coaching staff includes Head Coach Bruce Lenington and Assistant Coach Jody Armijo. Other assistant coaches are Katrisha Arocha, Jim Bray and Gilbert Alvarado.

