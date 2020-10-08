San Antonio–What started of as a week of celebration is now a one month way to commemorate Hispanic heritage and Latin American countries independence. Hispanic heritage month is an official celebration for those whose ancestry Traces back to Spain, Mexico, central and South America and the Caribbean.Aside from independence, this month pays tribute to Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced and enriched our society. Some figures include Frida Khalo. Frida Kahlo was a Mexican painter known for her many portraits, self-portraits, and works inspired by the nature and artifacts of Mexico. The city of San Antonio is greatly influenced by Hispanic culture. From the historic market square to the mission trail.

During this month you go visit the historic market square where you can indulge in great food, music, art and other opportunities to celebrate Hispanic heritage. San Antonio is also home to some of the oldest mission in Texas. San Juan, San Jose, Consepcion Espada and the historic Alamo. These are some of the many Hispanic sights to visit here in San Antonio.

For more information on Hispanic Heritage activities happening here in San Antonio visit SanAntonio.gov.

