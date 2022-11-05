SAN ANTONIO- On Aug. 17, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake University, (OLLU) the Hispanic Association for Colleges and Universities (HACU) welcomed the incoming OLLU president, Dr. Abel Chávez, and held a reception in his honor. The welcome reception was to honor Dr. Chávez as the tenth president of OLLU, and as the first LatinX president since its founding in 1896. OLU is known as a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HIS) and is a part of HACU as well as its founding. In 1986 in San Antonio Texas, representatives from institutions in six states gathered for a series of meetings at OLLU. Under the leadership of Dr. Antonio Rigual, they decided to create HACU. This association would provide scholarships, paid internships and honors to the colleges and universities that are members of HACU. Over the past 25 years, it has grown from 18 to more than 400 members. HACU members convinced congress to recognize HSI as they were, in their law. In 1995, HACU helped obtain funding for the HIS’s and they now enroll more than 50% of all Hispanic students. HACU is the only national association that represents existing and emerging HSI. The HACU national internship program is the largest paid internship program for Hispanic students. Today, HACU is recognized as one of the top Hispanic nonprofits in the country. HACU comprises more than 400 colleges and universities in the United States, Puerto Rico, Latin America and Spain. To find out more about HACU visit About HACU – Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities.

There is no ads to display, Please add some



Share this:

Tweet

More

Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...