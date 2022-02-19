Dejounte Murray Spurs point guard is on his way to the All-star Game

By Gabriel Cook

SAN ANTONIO- The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced on Monday, Feb. 7, that San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray was selected as an injury replacement for Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. The 2022 NBA All-Star game will be Murray’s first All-Star appearance.

Murray attended Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, Washington. Rainier Beach is a powerhouse high school that has produced multiple NBA talents, such as retired NBA stars Jamal Crawford, Nate Robinson, and current Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.

Murray led his high school to three class 3A state championship titles. He was named Washington Mr. Basketball by the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (WIBCA) and The Seattle Times State Player of the Year.

As a freshman at the University of Washington in 2015-2016, Murray averaged 16.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals. After Murray’s first season with the Washington Huskies, he declared the NBA Draft on Mar. 23, 2016.

The Spurs selected Murray in the first round of the 2016 NBA draft as the 29th overall pick.

As of 2022, Murray is the first player named to the All-Star roster since LaMarcus Aldridge in 2019.

This season Murray is the only player in the NBA averaging at least 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists. He also leads the league this season in steals.

This season, Murray has also broken two franchise records for the Spurs. He has the most triple-doubles in the franchise’s history, with a total of 15. The next player behind him is retired Spurs center David Robinson, who collected 14 triple-doubles throughout his career.

On Friday, Feb. 11, Murray racked up his 15th triple-doubles along with another win for the Spurs against the Atlanta Hawks. He also broke another franchise record in the game, becoming the first Spur to have 30+ points and 15+ assists in a game.

After former Spurs player, Derrick White, was traded to the Boston Celtics, Murray has had to carry a heavier load for the team, but it may only be a minor issue. This season, Murray has had incredible statistics for the San Antonio Spurs and has proven that he is the engine, a point guard, and an All-Star, making it easy for him to carry the Spurs through.

The All-Star game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20, at rocket mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. There will also be a celebration for the league’s 75th anniversary.

