Graduating veteran shares success story

SAN ANTONIO – Jeremy Faulkner is a former student at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) who graduated in the fall 2022 semester, Faulkner is dedicated to his nonprofit organization that aspire to help veterans transitioning to civilian life.

Faulkner recieved his degree in mass communications with a specialization in public relations, he also served in the Army. As a result of an injury, he received in the Army Faulkner was given limited choices of areas of study from the Veterans Association. Nevertheless, his family owns a public relations company, Muñoz Public Relations, that he has been raised into. So, despite the limited options his decision of career choice became evident from the start.

“I was on my own,” Faulkner said. “But my mom supported and motivated me to stay in school. There were times I did not want to finish.”

Throughout his college years, Faulkner supported himself by doing photography jobs as an undergraduate, and through the VA. He explored different types of photography and was booked for events, concerts, hunting and outdoors and some portraits.

When the time came to choose a school OLLU’s small size and environment were key factors in his decision process. OLLU’s mission proudly advocates for a service to humanity community. Therefore, returning from the Army, Faulkner enrolled pursuing his bachelor’s in mass communications.

“What drew me to OLLU was the size,” Faulkner said. “And the professors who were able to build a personal relationship with them. I do not think I would have been able to do that at a big university.”

Faulkner said he wanted to do more work with veterans, so more of his coursework led him to work with veteran nonprofits. He planned his coursework to compliment and improve his skills with courses such as grant writing. These courses also challenged his understanding of event planning for fundraising.

“Professor Browns news gathering classes really pushed me to venture outside of my comfort zone. Because I was forced to talk to people I did not know,” Faulkner said.

While working with his family’s business, which plans events like the Mariachi Extravaganza, Faulkner said, “Newsgathering kind of opened my eyes towards journalism and understanding it more. I even thought about going that route at one point.”

Through this work in his family’s business Faulkner said he was able to see and understand the behind the scenes look at a full timeline of a large event, with proper planning. Now and after graduation, Faulkner will continue his work as the Director of Marketing and Communications for Heroes Sports, a veteran nonprofit that he has joined since June.

“Since taking classes at OLLU Dr. Zepeda, and professor Arreguin have been mentors I look up to,” Faulkin said. “Because I am the director I look to them for advice, when I need it.”

There is no ads to display, Please add some