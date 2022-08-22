The DIY Musician Conference returns

SAN ANTONIO- For any local Texas musician looking to take control of their music career, the DIY Musician Conference is making its first return since the beginning of the pandemic.

From Aug. 26th to the 28th, CD Baby, an independent music distributor partnered with Spotify and Apple Music and service provider to more than 650,000 artists, will be hosting the 2022 DIY Musician Conference in Austin, Texas, to help musical artists kickstart their careers.

At the event, musicians will have the opportunity to connect and gain insight into the music industry, rock out with local musicians and receive mentorship from industry experts. Ultimately, musicians can leave with a plan of action and the motivation to carry it out.

The event will feature keynote speakers such as Kara DioGuardi, Ross Golan, Tom Jackson and more.

In honor of the conference’s grand return, CD Baby has intentionally lowered the ticket prices. If any cost is a barrier, volunteers can work part of the conference in exchange for tickets. Virtual tickets will also be available for those who wish to attend remotely.

Whether attending online or in person, the conference will help equip independent artists hoping to thrive through sessions, networking, coaching and more.

For more information, be sure to visit the 2022 DIY Musician Conference at https://diymusiciancon.cdbaby.com/

