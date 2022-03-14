Notable women at OLLU

By Silenia Sifuentes

SAN ANTONIO- Women’s History Month is celebrated in March, honoring the contributions of many female leaders.

Women at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) are great examples of role models who serve as inspiration for students and faculty.

Dr. Diane Melby, the ninth president at OLLU, has served since 2015. Dr. Melby supervises construction projects in San Antonio, Houston and the Rio Grande Valley.

Melby also showed good showmanship when she secured clinics on the west side of San Antonio. These clinics provide counseling and hearing services.

Although she will be missed, Melby plans to retire from her position at OLLU to spend more time with her grandchildren as she has accomplished much in her years in Texas cities and at OLLU.

Another prominent OLLU woman, Verónica Salazar Escobedo, holds a special place within the Mass Communication Department. She was responsible for helping fund a million dollars for the university’s Veronica Salazar-Escobedo Media Center.

Salazar established a real-life TV studio, a recording studio and provided class instruction within the media center.

In the hopes of creating successful journalists and broadcasters in the world of mass communications, Veronica Salazar and her husband Escobedo continue to work with students from the university.

In addition to her OLLU contributions, she is a secretary for the San Antonio Express newspaper, a community philanthropist and a leader in San Antonio.

Another notable OLLU woman is Sister Jane Ann Slater, a former president of OLLU.

Sister Slater joined the convent at 19 and pursued her education to earn her doctorate later.

Among Sister Jane’s many roles at OLLU, she has taught chemistry, served as chairperson of academic affairs and served as dean of students in 1974.

