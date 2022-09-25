Best Hire Career Fairs to host job fair in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO- Best Hire Career Fairs is holding a career fair in September for those looking to make a new step in their careers.

Best Hire Career Fairs is an employment agency based out of Paradise, Nevada. The agency will be heading to San Antonio for the fifth year in a row. They will be hosting a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m at the Norris Conference Centers – San Antonio 618 Northwest Loop 410 #STE 207.

What sets Best Hire Career Fairs agency apart from others is that they find out what the employers are looking for and match them with the most qualified candidates. If one is in the market for a new job or career advancement, this event will help gear them in that direction.

Those attending in search of a job are asked to bring an updated resume and to dress professionally.

Many different fields of employment are available at the event, including accommodations, accounting, advertising, aerospace, agriculture & agribusiness, air transportation, apparel & accessories, banking, beauty and cosmetics, biotechnology, chemical, communications, computer, construction, consulting and many others.

Jobseekers or companies interested in attending this event can call US toll-free at (888) 899-8802 or visit besthirecareerfairs.com.

