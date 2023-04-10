From Southside San Antonio to New York

Film festivals across the country have screened the short film of a San Antonio native.SAN ANTONIO – Hernandez’s short film “Dream Carriers” is a recognized award-winning title by the San Antonio Film, which awarded Esmeralda Hernandez the “Best San Antonio Film Maker.” Animalis Fabula Film Festivals awarded Hernandez with “Outstanding Achievement Award for Live Action Short,” and Cine Las Americas awarded Hernandez the “Best Hecho en Tejas Film.” Esmeralda Hernandez’s film has been featured at several film festivals such as the Oklahoma Cine Latino Film Festival, San Diego Latino Film Festival, California Official Latino Arts and Film Festival, San Marcos Lost River Film Festival, Animalis Fabula Film Festival, New York Latino Film Festival and Philadelphia Film Festival. Growing up on the south side of San Antonio, Hernandez was always interested in and surrounded by the visual arts. Her father used to draw, and her older sister is a painter. Hernandez aspired to be an actor, and while attending middle school, she participated in a non-profit organization in San Antonio called “Say Si.” “For high school, I ended up going to Brackenridge Media Magnet High School, and they have production and broadcasting classes,” Hernandez said. “I started getting more into the behind-the-scenes aspect of it. And when I went to high school, I also switched at “Say Si” from visual arts to theater arts and worked in between both of those programs.” Being a first-generation college student inspired Hernandez to create the film based on her perspective as a Latina. “I was experimenting a lot with the idea of identity and how I am able to do film and really how I was a first-generation college student,” said Hernandez. The short film “The Migration of the Monarch Butterfly” symbolizes the journey of generations of women before her and their journey to the United States from Mexico. “As I was reading the journey they take, it started clicking for me,” Hernandez said. “For some reason, that paralleled this generation…The last generation gets to do something different but completes the cycle.” Follow Hernandez @dreamcarriersfilm to find where to find her next screening.
