Students and staff were welcomed to participate in free swimming classes starting from September 28th at The International Folk Culture Center inside pool. Classes are held on Saturdays from 10am- 11am and Mondays from 5:30pm-6:30pm. The swimming classes are for anyone between beginner and advanced swimming levels and they still receive new members thought the weeks of the course. There were no prior registration but you must sign in before or after the swimming course and have a proper swimming attire ready for class. For any questions or concerns you can contact on of the swimming instructors Caleb Barrera at kbelback@ollusa.edu

