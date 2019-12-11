On october 21st the Final Calavera Workshop was hosted by Urban 15 and OLLU at the Library Community room making preparations for El Carnaval De Los Muertos on November 1st that will take place at Our Lady of the lake. Coffee and pan dulce was offered to the participants and activities such as face painting, calavera, and flower crown making. The participants were also invited to participate at the Carnaval De Los Muertos which will start at Elmendorf Lake and end with a reception between Sentinel and Flores Hall starting at 7pm.

