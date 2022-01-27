SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Fiesta began in 1891 to honor the memory of the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto. Today is a celebration of the city’s diverse culture and rich history, and it has become one of the nation’s top festivals.

Taking place over eleven days, Fiesta San Antonio is an annual celebration. This town celebrates its rich heritage through parades, local festivals and live entertainment. Commemorative Medals are collected to show our pride in San Antonio, and it is now the city’s largest gathering.

Photo courtesy texasmonthly.com

Texas Cavaliers River Parade

PARADES

The event is to take off Thursday, Mar. 31, – Sunday, Apr. 10, and will include events such as the Texas Cavaliers River Parade, which is Monday, Apr. 4, The Battle of Flowers parade is on Friday, Apr. 8, and the Fiesta Flambeau Parade Saturday, Apr. 9. NIOSA (A Night in Old San Antonio) and dates for the Fiesta Carnival will soon be announced.

FIESTA FASHION WEAR

Photo courtesy Fiesta Fashion stylelushtv.com

The definite guide on fashion at Fiesta is to wear bright, vibrant colors which will commemorate San Antonio’s heritage. Flower crowns and flowing dresses always seem to be the best way to go for women and men embroidered Mexican shirts suit best which you can find at any Spanish heritage boutique, especially in the market square area (El Mercado).

FIESTA AT NORTH STAR® – FIESTA HEADQUARTERS

102 W. Rector St., Second Floor, West Wing, San Antonio, Texas 78216 U.S.A

Dos Carolinas — 303 Pearl Pkwy., Suite 102

Fiesta on Main — 5124 N. Main Ave.

Mi Golondrina — 302 Pearl Pkwy., Suite 101

Native — 5124 Broadway

Photo courtesy of oysterbake.com

Fiesta Oyster Bake 2022

OYSTER BAKE

Over 100,000 oysters will be served raw, baked and fried. Plus, 70+ food and beverage booths will provide savory favorites and quench every thirst. Being held at St. Mary’s University, there will be live rock, country, Tejano, R&B / hip hop, pop, children’s music throughout the day, and a carnival and other activities that will be present throughout the event. For more information, you can visit oysterbake.com.

Fiesta De Los Reyes

Fiesta de Los Reyes offers daily live performances on multiple stages with various musical genres, bringing you an unforgettable festival experience. While there is no official lineup for the upcoming Fiesta celebration, Fiesta de Los Reyes is the city’s largest official Fiesta event and the only one that runs the entire 10-day festival. Last year’s performers contributed to The Latin Breed, Tropa Estrella, Jay Perez, David Lee Garza, A.B Quintanilla and the Kumbia Kings. So we are to expect a pretty great lineup this Fiesta.

VIA PARK AND RIDE

Looking for a way to avoid the crazy traffic San Antonio has to bring? VIA has brought back the Park and Ride passes. Rides are $2.50 each way or a $5 round trip. Tickets can be purchased at ticket booths or the VIA goMobile app. Accompanied children under the age of free will ride for free. Monthly passes from VIA are not valid for Park & Ride.

For further information and dates on future events, be sure to check out Fiesta San Antonio official website for more information at fiestasanantonio.org.

