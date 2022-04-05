Celebrating the city’s cultural diversity

SAN ANTONIO- Fiesta San Antonio is an annual festival that began in 1891 to commemorate the heroes who fought in the Battle of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto. After more than a century, Fiesta has grown into a celebration of the city’s rich and diverse cultures.

With an economic impact of more than $340 million, Fiesta is one of this nation’s premier festivals attracting more than 2 million attendees. The money raised by official Fiesta events supports a wide range of services to San Antonio citizens throughout the year.

More than 100 events will take place. This year, the 11-day San Antonio Fiesta will run from March 31 to April 10.

Battle of the Flowers Parade

San Antonians can ring in the Spring season on April 8 at 9:30 a.m. with the Battle of Flowers Parade, organized by an all-women, all-volunteer organization. The parade is an essential part of the Fiesta celebration, and it is one of the oldest and largest parades in the country.

A seat at the Battle of the Flowers Parade is $20-$35. Attendees should consider purchasing a “seat” for the ice chest, baby stroller or any other oversized item that might occupy space.

Due to construction on Broadway, this year’s 2.5-mile parade will start on Main Street near San Antonio College. To see a picture of the route on the map or for more information, visit the Battle of Flowers website.

Fiesta Carnival

Fiesta Carnival starts on March 31 at 5 p.m., filling the air with excitement as San Antonio brightens with colorful lights, exciting rides and delicious carnival foods.

This family-friendly event runs through April 10, so if one does not get their fill of fun in a day, there are plenty of other chances to take advantage of this festival.

The carnival rides can be accessed either by purchasing a wristband for $28 during the week and $32 during the weekend or by purchasing five tickets per ride.

To learn about the carnival’s special two-dollar day, ticket prices or for more information regarding the Fiesta Carnival, visit the Fiesta San Antonio website.

Fiesta De Los Reyes

Another event of the Fiesta festivities is Fiesta De Los Reyes at Market Square. The event runs from April 1 through 10 from 10 a.m. until midnight and continues until 1 a.m. on Saturdays.

The Fiesta De Los Reyes includes daily and nightly performances and a variety of food that highlights the rich San Antonian culture. There will be over 30 booths serving various foods, including Mexican cuisine and other favorite fried festival treats.

Snack while listening to Tejano and Conjunto, Latin jazz and Country Western. To view this year’s lineup, visit https://www.fiestadelosreyes.com/.

Fiesta Arts Fair

Fiesta Arts Fair is a family-friendly weekend event hosted by the Southwest School of Art on April 2 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on April 3. Artwork of more than 100 artists from across the country is showcased during the event, featuring works in various media, including metal, ceramic, glass, painting, photography, textures and jewelry.

Accompanying the art is delicious food like gorditas, tacos, chicken-on-a-stick and roasted corn that can be enjoyed while local and regional artists perform live music.

Kids and teens can get creative with the Young Artists Garden and participate in hands-on activities like creating Fiesta medals and crowns, sculptures and stained glass.

The cost of admission, food coupons, music lineup, and other information about this event can be found at the Southwest School of Art website.

Pooch Parade

Furry friends can also join the Fiesta festivities at the Pooch Parade on April 9 from 7:45 a.m. through 12:45 p.m.

The Pooch Parade is a 4k walk event, hosted by Therapy Animals of San Antonio, where pooches get to parade through the streets of Alamo Heights and are cheered on by spectators with treats and water stops. A shortcut is available for the pooches that need a fast pass.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy the Canine Costume Contest, take pictures at the selfie booth, visit the many vendors offering a variety of pup-related goodies and much more.

To sign up for this event and purchase tickets visit the Fiesta Pooch Parade website.

Visit the Fiesta San Antonio website to see what other events will be taking place during the 11-day celebration at Fiesta San Antonio.

Photo curtesy of: carnifest.com

