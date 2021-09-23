By Annabelle Vasquez

SAN ANTONIO —

September is National Hispanic Hertiage month and Our Lady of the Lake University is celebrating by hosting a fiesta food truck festival. I spoke to Vice President of the Saints Production Board, Miztica Vazquez.

The Saints Production Board hosts the 1st ever Fiesta food truck event on September 16 from 7-9 pm to celebrate National Hispanic Month.



SPB Vice President Miztica Vasquez dives into more on the event post covid and a year after lockdown.



“It is going to be an event that promotes diversity and it is just for everyone to gather and celebrate our unique culture” Vasquez said.

“I think as long as we follow the covid guidelines we will be fine”



OLLU student Trinity Rodriguez shares how she feels having more in person events

“I am really excited to have more in person events and get more involved on campus”

The fiesta food truck event will be located in behind Sueltenfuss library circle, September 16 featuring 4 local San Antonio food truck. Come out and celebrate our diversity.

For more information you can contact the Student Leadership Development Office. sld@ollusa.edu



Share this:

Tweet

More

Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...

Related

There is no ads to display, Please add some