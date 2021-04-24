Fields brothers set to graduate from OLLU

SAN ANTONIO — Cameron and Christian Fields will be members of the 2021 Commencement Class of Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) and will receive their Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology.

The Fields twins are from Kerrville, Texas. They arrived at OLLU as transfer students in 2018 from Howard College and were part of OLLU’s men’s basketball program throughout their college career.

“These guys put our desired culture on display. They emulated what it was or should mean to be a Saint,” OLLU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Dial said. “They were great students, better people, and good basketball players that knew and understood their role and did it to perfection.”

Dial commends their commitment to the basketball team and family. Recognizing their dedication to the game and impeccable work ethics and has no doubt they will embark on much success.

“They are going to go on and do great things,” Dial said.

The brothers have been teammates on and off the court their entire lives, and Dial calls them “consummate professionals” in that space. They plan to pursue careers in coaching. Their ultimate goal to become college coaches one day.

During Cameron Fields’ time at OLLU, he acknowledges that he achieved the skills to manage his time between academics and sports properly. He enjoyed building relationships with his colleagues and professors, and referred to his experience at OLLU as unforgettable.

“I loved my experience at OLLU; I wouldn’t trade it for anything. Easily one of the best times of my life,” Cameron Fields said.

The Fields’ senior season goal was to appear in the postseason National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Tournament, but when other teams from the Red River Athletic Conference failed to test their full roster for COVID-19 weekly, the season was cut short. The Saints only played four games for the 2020-2021 season.

“They will be missed immensely. They’re great human beings,” Dial said.

For more information on OLLU’s commencement ceremony, please visit ollusa.edu.

