Fentanyl kills

SAN ANTONIO- Narcan was passed out to faculty and students at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) in case of a Fentanyl overdose, on March 29, 2023 in the mall area. Fentanyl is one of the deadliest drugs going around the world, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rise in concern began in late October of 2022 in the United States. Parents were hesitant to let their kids collect or eat any of the candy that they received on Halloween due to the outbreak of fentanyl being laced or switched out with candies. Rob Phelps, a pharmacist who works at a pharmacy in San Antonio, is familiar with the opiate fentanyl and is aware of what it can do to somebody's body and health. Phelps said because it is a super addictive and cheap drug to make. The cartels in Mexico easily get the components from China and brought it over to the United States. It is a drug students might take to get a quick kick, to help with pain or feel loopy. If taken too much it is often fatal. "Fentanyl is a short acting opiate, only lasts a short time and is extremely potent," said Phelps. "It is a versatile chemical that can be given at any time." Phelps said It can be found laced in candies food drinks and even come in pill form. The pill form fentanyl is extremely tiny and can appear to look like a small colored candy. OLLU is concerned about the exposure when it comes to fentanyl. OLLU wants to ensure faculty and students are protected and prepared in a potential health emergency. Narcan has now been approved to sell over the counter since the end of March of 2023. Narcan is a medicine used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The Narcan nasal spray is only effective for about an hour, but it allows for enough time to get to a hospital or EMS involved.Narcan nasal sprays were handed out to students at the end of March to help in case of an emergency. Arden Cantwell, a Student at OLLU, was one of the students who was aware of the Narcan being given out at school in the mall area. "This is extremely smart," said Cantwell. "I do not know what I would do in case of an emergency with fentanyl, but now that I can have Narcan by my side and purchase is from a local store or pharmacy, I will be carrying it with me everywhere in the event someone is in a life-threatening situation. " OLLU is one step ahead of a life-threatening overdose. If there is any suspicious activity involving drugs or food, do not intake, eat or ingest. OLLU will have a meeting discussing the "The epidemic of Rainbow Fentanyl," Wednesday, April 12 from 12:30-1:30pm. The meeting will take place in the library community room or virtually on teams.