Acknowledging bell hooks and her impact on modern feminism

SAN ANTONIO- bell hooks influenced the rise of gender equality while educating United States citizens about the relevance of feminism during the start of the 21st century.

Within the book Feminism is for Everybody, African American activist and feminist bell hooks reminded her readers that feminism is not only for liberal women but everyone, including men, while philosophizing passionate politics.

Gloria Jean, also known as bell hooks, was a prominent writer, feminist and civil rights activist who believed in the power of intersectionality and the importance of feminism. Throughout her lifetime, bell hooks composed a series of novels, poems, and philosophical theories that highlighted womanhood, intimate partner violence, black toxic femininity and intersectional feminism. bell hooks would be one of the first black females to academically confront the controversy surrounding modern sectional feminism at 19 years old.

The Feminist Theory, created by bell hooks, implies that feminism should not represent those who advocate for gender equality alone but people who fight for human equality regardless of race, class, sexual identity and age. Therefore, all members of society can contribute to and benefit from feminism.

“The idea of intersectionality is kind of mainstream now,” said Dr. Villarreal, Associate Professor of Mexican American Studies and Director for CMASR at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU). “That is because of the contribution of African American women and feminist thought.”

Dr. Villarreal said that while people mourn the loss of bell hooks, they think about her legacy. bell hooks was a prodigy influenced by her deep concern for feminism and black women in the United States. The author is adamant that feminism can’t be held hostage in academia, and the feminist project must be accessible to all people.

“Bell hooks reminds us that we need to work together as communities to build feminist consciousness in order to start dismantling and queering these systems that have been perpetuating oppression,” said Dr. Villarreal. “Here at OLLU, we’ve often thought of combating gender-based violence, stalking, and dating rape culture, but that’s still after the fact.”

Dr. Villarreal said that to end gender-based violence, members of the OLLU community have to build feminist consciousness.

