After seven years serving the OLLU community, President Melby announces retirement

SAN ANTONIO— After being an Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) Saint for a couple of years, the president of OLLU will retire.

OLLU President Diane Melby, Ph.D., announced her retirement for July 2022 after serving for seven years.

“I fell in love with the OLLU community,” said Dr. Melby. “When I first came to campus, it felt like a homecoming, reminding me of the neighborhoods where I grew up.”

Photo courtesy OLLU

Dr. Melby’s first day as OLLU president

was on July 16, 2015. She had previously worked for a public university, Shepherd University, in West Virginia. There she oversaw institutional advancement, provided leadership in academic affairs and enrollment management.

“Thank you, Dr. Melby, for your service here at OLLU, you always make each person you interact feel that they are truly appreciated and welcomed here,” said

Vanessa Corrales, a business student at OLLU.

During her time at OLLU, she placed a high priority on economic justice. They have kept tuition, room and board cost flats for the last couple of years. Over $1 million in emergency funding was raised and distributed, new mental health services were added and increased academic scholarships and aid.

Photo courtesy OLLU

“Dr. Melby, congratulations on your retirement,” said Eduardo Martinez, assistant director at the Center for Career Development and Testing. “It’s sad to see you go but wishing you happiness as you begin a new chapter in your life.”

A Presidential Search Committee composed of 13 members has beenselected to represent the university’s multiple constituencies in the search. The committee includes the Board of Trustees, the Congregation of the Divine Providence, the San Antonio community leadership, representatives of the student body, faculty, staff and alumni.

