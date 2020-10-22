FAFSA/SPRING REGISTRATION

The FAFSA application opened up on Oct. 1st with advising week for Spring registrations occurring a week after.

Mass Communications student, Michael Moreno sits down and offers his opinion of OLLU advisors and the Financial office; how helpful they were in getting him on track during the midst of a pandemic.

Michael’s closing remarks in the interview is for upcoming freshmen to look for their “course catalog…you can get the whole list of every classroom you’ll most likely going to take…that way you can go and plan ahead.”

Early Spring 2021 Registration begins:

Monday 10/26/20: Seniors, Athletes, Master & Doctoral

Tuesday 10/27/20: Juniors

Wednesday 10/28/20: Sophomores & Freshmen

Like this: Like Loading...

Related