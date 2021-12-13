Ezra Valles tallies four goals in single game

SAN ANTONIO- Ezra Valles led Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) women’s soccer team to a 7-1 victory over Jarvis Christian College ( JCC) with four individual goals.

OLLU faced off against JCC on Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. where the teams were tied 1-1 at half time. OLLU’s Ezra Valles tallied four goals of the team’s overall seven.

Valles, an El Paso native and Sophomore forward, who identifies as a male, scored only two minutes into the second half to give the Saints a 2-1 lead.

“My performance was different this weekend because I really worked hard to attack with my teammates which allowed me to get behind the defenders,” Valles said. “I think my determination and desire to put the ball in the back of the net allowed me to be successful.”

Only nine minutes after Valles’ initial goal, he netted another assisted by junior midfielder, Brianna Yanez. Valles’ third goal came just three minutes later off an assist by senior forward, Dawson Brinkley. His fourth and final goal of the game was produced in the 79th minute from an assist by Kyleigh Spree-Kolos, a sophomoreforward.

“He’s very much a team player,” said Jaylin Seto, captain of the OLLU women’s soccer team. “He brings a fun lively energy to the team and makes us laugh when we need

it most. His presence on the field brings a great intensity to the game.”

Seto said that the biggest difference in Valles’ performance against JCC was his willingness to finally be selfish with the ball and score the goals needed to solidify the win.

“Ez had a good read of the game and was able to find the right gaps and timing in

order to make runs out of the midfield to trouble the defense,” said Arthur Salazar, OLLU women’s soccer head coach. “The small field against Jarvis really allowed Ez to cover the ground necessary to make the quick, effective runs.”

Salazar said that looking forward the team will need Valles to use his vision to identify the dangerous passes that can break defensive pressure.

In the game only two days prior to facing off against JCC, Valles also netted one goal and had two assists to aid his team in a 9-1 win over Texas College. Valles’ performance over the two games earned him the Big Blue Spotlight award on Oct. 20 and he is currently tied with Dawson Brinkley for most goals scored this year with five each.

