El Dia de Los Muertos also known as the Day of the Dead, is a Mexican Holiday in remembrance of friends and families who have passed. The Day of The Dead has a lot of meaning for many but for others it’s also an opportunity to learn about the culture. Alyssah Gonzales a current OLLU said “I’m really glad we came because it was a really cool event, just coming really helped me become more aware of my own culture, because i feel like i’m very disconnected from my Mexican heritage”. OLLU along with a non-profit organization Urban 15 helped host El Carnaval De Los Muertos on November 1st which started at the Elmendorf lake and ended with a reception from 8-9:30pm in a courtyard between Flores and centennial dorm halls. Current OLLU students, faculty, and staff got to enjoy complimentary food, drinks, pan de muerto, and music.

