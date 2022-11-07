Educational videos and helpful tips on the voting process

Breaking News

Assistant U.S. Attorney David E. Hollar has...

Casting your ballot By-Jacqueline Alfaro San Antonio-...

SAN ANTONIO- On Aug. 17, 2022, at...

By-Jacqueline Alfaro San Antonio- Secretary of State John Scott released the fourth and final installment of a series of videos covering the voting process in Texas right before election day, November eighth. Key points are provided and include: where to find your polling location, upon arrival which forms of  identification are acceptable for use, and general ground rules to abide by during the voting process. In the video, Casting & Counting Your Ballot, Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia walks voters through the entire voting process step by step from when voters arrive at the voting locations to casting it into the ballot tabulator.  Access to the videos is provided for easy access to everything voters should become familiar with.
