Donate blood, save a life

SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) has had the South Texas Blood and tissue center come out for consecutive years. The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center has been upgoing for over 45 years. Their purpose is to not only improve lives, but to save them. The non-profit organization was created to provide blood to the South Texas region and distribute it to hospitals and people in need. Before giving blood, they make sure it the healthy and clean for someone in need. The blood drive was held on campus on Thursday, Feb. 16, and took place in the Bloodmobile at the Mall parking lot from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The bloodmobile has been coming to OLLU for 14 years and two times a semester. Students were able to make appointments or just walk up. The bus comes to campus to make It easier for students that may not have a car or a way to make it to the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center. “There is no replacement for human blood. It’s all we have,” said Julie Kneupper the Health Education resource officer at OLLU. “This is a great way to stock of the blood banks.” The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center comes to OLLU in hope that students and faculty will donate blood. COVID-19 has caused a shortage in blood over the last couple of years. Not as many people have been donating and it is really needed. “I do it to save lives because you never know who might need your blood,” said Valerie Alcala a San Antonio Local. Alcala said she will continue to donate when she can. All donors took home a long sleeve T-shirt in return for donating blood. If interested in donating blood, visit SouthTexasBlood.org
