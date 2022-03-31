Speakers:

Katie Harvey

CEO of KGB Texas

– Session Title TBD –

9:30 a.m.

Bio: As Chief Executive Officer of KGBTexas, Katie Harvey has grown her full-service marketing and communications agency from its origins as a boutique public relations firm to a debt-free, multimillion-dollar company. KGBTexas is one of Texas’s largest woman-owned communications agencies, employing more than 40 professionals. In 2005, Katie’s entrepreneurial spirit led the agency to expand its presence outside of San Antonio by opening an office in the Houston market. KGBTexas’ expansion directly results from Katie’s determination to develop a versatile, cross-industry client roster and offer the most advanced counsel in brand development, marketing and advertising, crisis communications, public relations, and public affairs.

Mae Escobar

CEO of Amaezing Marketing Group

– Where were we? The evolution of PR the last 30 years –

11 a.m.

Bio: Amaezing Marketing Group (AMG) was founded by owner and CEO Mary Alice “Mae” Escobar in 2004. AMG is a full-service marketing firm headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. With 18 years of experience in a multitude of marketing and communication disciplines, we specialize in public information, education, and outreach; branding, marketing, and advertising; traditional, digital, and social media; market research and assessment; and strategic planning, outreach, and communication. AMG’s forte is the conceptual development, innovative creation, and effective implementation of original compelling and inclusive content designed to engage target audiences and convert that engagement into action that advances our clients’ strategic goals. With many awards and honors, AMG is recognized as one of San Antonio’s top 25 public relations, advertising, and social media agencies. Moreover, AMG serves as the San Antonio arm of the prestigious Stryker-Munley Group, with offices in 10 cities across the United States. This unique business model allows AMG to use the right talent for your business, rather than just using whoever is on staff at the local level.

Cassandra Yardeni

Vice President of Marketing for Euclid Media Group

– Rising to the Occasion: Redefining an Industry in the Wake of Crisis –

1 p.m.

Bio: Cassandra has worked for Euclid Media Group since 2013, where she serves as the Senior Marketing Director for the San Antonio Current and as the Creative Director for Local Culture Creative, a full-service marketing agency that launched in 2021. Yardeni is a creative thinker who prioritizes relationships, thoughtful content, and a comprehensive needs-based approach with every campaign, whether it’s for a client or a special event. Under her direction, the SA Current has produced successful festivals such as the San Antonio Beer Festival, Taco Fest, San Antonio Flavor, and dozens more. She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature and Language. In Yardeni’s free time, she loves reading, playing tennis, completing the New York Times Spelling Bee puzzle over a hot coffee, and above all, making memories with her husband and their three children — preferably in the sunshine.

Thomas McBryde

Communications Strategist & CEO of Innovate Aesthetics

– What’s Next: The Future of Reality is Virtual –

2 p.m.

Bio: Thomas McBryde is currently the CEO and Communications Strategist at Innovate Aesthetics, as well as a partner and Chief Communications officer at H appithy Marketing . Innovate Aesthetics is a digital marketing agency that specializes in the aesthetics industry. Their primary focuses are social media management, custom website design, SEO, branding, and design. Innovate Aesthetics works with some of the most prominent leaders and celebrities in the aesthetics industry and continues to expand with clients all over the country. Happithy Marketing is a newer venture focused on developing and growing businesses that will have a presence on Web 3.0 applications. The primary focus of Happithy is to bring companies into the future of the metaverse. Happithy Marketing focuses on gaming, crowdfunding marketing, digital design, and NFTs. Happithy Marketing is currently developing a large-scale NFT project with partner agencies and investors in Las Vegas and New York, which will be released later in 2022.

