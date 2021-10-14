By Annabelle Vasquez

SAN ANTONIO –– Spooky Season is upon us, and Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU), student’s express their feelings on Halloween costumes.

Many can agree dressing up for Halloween is one of the fun things to do especially as a college student. OLLU, student Lorena Mendoza, says she doesn’t follow the crowd when selecting her costume.

“I don’t think I am looking for trends this year but I think I am looking for the creativity in an outfit,” Mendoza said. “I think the creativity makes the costume nicer.”

While others are excited to dress up and bring their creativity out. According to Cosmopolitan many costume trends, this year include dressing up from popular shows,Squid Game, Gossip Girl, Wanda Maximoff, and even Olivia Rodrigo. OLLU student Evan Velasquez shares his excitement to dress up this year “I am going to be Spiderman, little basic but its the first time I am bringing the suit out,”

As Halloween quickly approaches make sure you get your spook on and go grab your costumes.

Share this:

Tweet

More

Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...

Related

There is no ads to display, Please add some