COVID testing sites expands hours

By Sophia Mora

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 testing site at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) has expanded its operation hours.

OLLU announced that the free COVID-19 testing site on campus, in Lot K, changed its hours on Mach 15 and will now be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

The testing kiosk provided by Curative offers free tests to university members as well as the public. Tests are available to those with or without symptoms as well as individuals who do not have insurance.

Appointments can be made, but are not required.

“I think that it is great that the curative site is expanding its hours because many people have busy lives and this allows people to find a time that best suits them,” said Jack Parker, OLLU men’s soccer player. “Especially as so many student athletes use these sites, it will be easier to fit this into their already tight schedules.”

The kiosk’s previous operating hours were from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. which only allotted individuals nine hours out of their day to take their tests. With the updated operation times individuals have gained an extra three hours to take advantage of the testing site.

“I think it’s great that they are extending their hours,” said Alyssa Guerra, OLLU assistant athletic trainer. “This allows all of our students easier access to taking care of themselves.”

To set an appointment or learn more about the COVID-19 testing process, visit https://curative.com/.

