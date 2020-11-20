COVID testing site placed across the street of OLLU

With COVID-19 still at large, the company curative incorporated has set up covid testing sites all over the nation, and one right in our University’s front yard.

The company curative incorporated has placed one of their testing centers right across the street from our lady of the lake university.

With covid cases rising, volunteers like Cynthia Valdez keeps an optimistic view.

“Well I’m hoping that this will be really good for the community and educates them on how to keep the numbers down…”

With the testing center placed so close to the university, students have stopped by to take the free test. OLLU student, Alan Florencia had this to say. “I think this is really good for the community as a whole”

These testing centers are open from 8 to 5 pm, Monday through Sunday. To find out more information about these testing centers you can visit their website at http://www.curative.com.

