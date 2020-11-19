November 19, 2020

Lake Front News

News for the students. By the students.

Covid & Holiday Travel Plans

maorme 10 hours ago 1 min read

The holiday season is coming up! The holiday season is one of the busiest travel seasons in the United States. However, due to Covid 19, this holiday season will look a little bit different for some people.

Leave a Reply

More Stories

1 min read

COVID testing site placed across the street of OLLU

31 mins ago Amadeo Rivas
1 min read

November campus shutdown is imminent

36 mins ago Amadeo Rivas
1 min read

OLLU Students on 2020 & the New Year

2 hours ago rogerd1001

You may have missed

1 min read

COVID testing site placed across the street of OLLU

31 mins ago Amadeo Rivas
1 min read

November campus shutdown is imminent

36 mins ago Amadeo Rivas
1 min read

OLLU Students on 2020 & the New Year

2 hours ago rogerd1001
2 min read

OLLU, Curative bring COVID test site to campus

5 hours ago Eric Speelman
%d bloggers like this: