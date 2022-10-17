Could Riker’s Prison Reformation Reimagine Bexar County Jail?

Screenshot of Riker’s Island’s Prison Website October 2022.

SAN ANTONIO- Prisons and jails are said to deter inmates from committing crime on the outside of the grey, dreary walls of their either temporary or long-term home depending on their sentences. However, living conditions are sometimes seen as less than up to par. The famous Riker’s Island in New York, which held many famous celebrities and criminals in the past, is shutting down their facilities in order to activate a new reformative plan that could cost up to $30 million. The plan is set to create safer, smaller, and fairer jails.

However, Riker’s is one of the few prison complexes that have planned to invest in creating change and better conditions for roughly six to seven thousand inmates. The plan will include closing the complex and building four new borough-based jails. The hope is to rehabilitate versus severely punish. Not only will the look of the jails be softened with brighter colors, but the innovative programs that will be implemented will hopefully provide inmates with the help that they need.

David Tidwell, Vice President of Business Development of Cornerstone Detention Products recently travelled to New York where he could help provide the tools needed for Riker’s to move forward with their plan. When asked about the changes in the color of the jail walls that the plan describes, Tidwell explained, “they are trying to put the inmates in a real-life behavioral situation. They’re trying something new, and they believe these changes in aesthetics will help them rehabilitate themselves.”

According to the Riker’s Closing Plan, each facility will be the model for direct supervision housing equipped with a modern touch, natural lighting, and ample support services. The hope is to establish a more comfortable and humane environment with a dormitory like feel. Tidwell emphasizes, “what they want is a normative environment, they want it to be normal.”

While it can be argued that a more positive atmosphere can create a more positive environment and morale, some believe that this may not make much of a difference in the long run. Tidwell believes we should pay attention to the “root problem,” instead of the problems that take place inside of the jail. Meaning, the crimes committed start with the person and their upbringing, not the color of the walls or how comfortable prison beds are. California has already implemented a similar plan by adding helpful programs at their prisons and jails like Riker’s, and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is halfway there.

Tidwell and Sheriff Javier Salazar at the 100 Club of San Antonio’s “Guns and Hoses” event in 2019.

Sheriff Javier Salazar of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department believes that we should try anything, and that these changes couldn’t hurt the inmates in New York, and maybe this idea is something to be considered. However, the Bexar County Jail and Texas detention centers face bigger problems. When offenders go to court, are convicted and the state does not pick them up to transport them to prison, they are left in the jail for too long. “it’s not necessarily overcrowding, but lack of movement in the court system.” Salazar also said that there are inmates who suffer from mental health issues and are solely placed in jail or prison because there is nowhere else to put them. This is most likely because there are not enough rehabilitation facilities in San Antonio and it’s surrounding areas that could cater to their specific needs. He says that there are about a good 700 to 800 inmates who are being held at the jail because they have mental health issues.

There are numerous programs and services in place at the BCSO jail that are made to help inmates better themselves and their skills so that they can lead a better life and one free of crime once they leave. Salazar says that there are GED programs as well as programs that are “designed to change behavior.” These include anger management and parenting classes, educational, chaplaincy, and social services. Inmates can work within the jail, and even take courses on job readiness and basic computer skills while also entering support groups that can help them understand and heal from their trauma or better navigate life through their mental health issues. Riker’s Island’s reformative plan is about installing programs like these, as well as changing the colors of the walls, providing comfortable beds and chairs in hopes that it will create a more influentially positive and encouraging impact.

The newly reimagined prison complex and helpful programs is estimated to become a reality in 2027, and maybe by that time, BCSO will be announcing a similar plan here for our inmates. Salazar relates what’s happening in Riker’s to the art program in place for inmates here in Bexar County, and believes that “the vast majority of our inmate population just needs a hand up, a job, a job skill, they need to learn some interview skills, and pick up a trade.”

Rehabilitation and second chances seem to be a running theme for a small majority of prisons and jails. Luckily, Bexar County is on a similar page, and maybe, even more programs like the concept in New York will be put in place in the future.

