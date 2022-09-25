Camera ready

New upcoming films and TV shows for the fall and winter season

MOVIES

Creed III (Nov. 23, 2022)

https://www.marca.com

In this film, Michael B. Jordan not only gets back in the ring, but makes his directorial debut.

Trivia- Mr. T is rumored to make his return as his character Clubber Lang from Rocky III (1982) in this movie.

Avatar 2 (Dec. 16, 2022)

https://highoncinemaa.com/

Jake Sully formed a family and is doing everything he can to keep it together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora when an ancient threat resurfaces. Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans.

Trivia- James Cameron is planning to shoot some footage seven miles underwater in the Challenger Deep, one of the deepest points in the Mariana Trench and on Earth.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Dec. 2022)

photo creds: netflix

Guillermo del Toro directs a stop-motion animated musical fantasy for Netflix, featuring the voices of Ewan McGregor, Ron Perlman, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Cate Blanchett and John Turturro.

Trivia- This first animated film directed by Guillermo del Toro.

SHOWS

horseyhooves.com

Yellowstone (Season 5) (Nov.13, 2022)

Yellowstone, the critically acclaimed neo-western series set at Dutton Ranch, returns to TV in November 2022.

Trivia- Several scenes with a grizzly bear are based on real accounts of tourists getting lost in the wilderness and putting themselves in harms way.

Tusla King (Nov. 13, 2022)

https://www.sensacine.com

Tulsa King’ follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), just after he is released from prison after a 25 year sentance and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Trivia- Tulsa King is Stallone’s TV series debut.

Magic the Gathering (Release 2022)

https://www.dicebreaker.com

An animated series based on the Trading Card Game, Magic: The Gathering, was first reported to be in production in June 2019. It follows the Planeswalkers, Magic’s unique magic-wielding heroes and villains, as they contend with stakes larger than any one world can hold.

Trivia- Magic: The Gathering was first released in 1993 with over 2.6 million card illustrations to boot.

