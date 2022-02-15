SAN ANTONIO- Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) will host Casino Night in honor of homecoming week.

On Feb. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Casino Night will be held in the Chapel Auditorium and at St. Ann’s Courtyard.

“Chapel Auditorium will host the majority of the casino night tables, prize showcase, selfie backdrop, and piped-in music….” Director of Student Leadership, Catherine Fragoso said. “St. Ann’s Courtyard will host a few casino tables, slot machines, and a Blues Bar with live music and alcohol for 21+. The Main Building Parking Lot A will host the Casino Night food truck – everyone is encouraged to eat outdoors.”

Alumni, parents, faculty, staff, and adults must pay $30 to attend, Graduate and Ph.D. students $10, and all undergraduate students can access the event for free.

The entry fee gives all attendees access to the bar, food, and $1000 worth of playing chips to spend on any casino game they choose, including Blackjack, Craps, Roulette, Texas Hold ’em, and slots.

Students will also have the chance to win prizes during the event, including Apple AirPods, a Nintendo Switch, an Amazon Bluetooth speaker, and much more!

“I definitely want to play some of the games, especially blackjack and slots,” Lake Front reporter, Gabriel Cook said. “The prizes they have displayed to win are also pretty cool. I would love to win the flat-screen TV.”

Besides bringing students, parents, and alumni together for fun and prizes, proceeds from the event will benefit the Annual Fund.

“The OLLU Annual Fund is the university’s annual giving program that provides a significant source of immediate impact…” Director of Alumni and Advancement Relations, Debora Perez, said. “The OLLU Annual Fund is the life-source of the university, providing mission-driven, bottom-line support to every vital area of OLLU.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, OLLU is taking all necessary precautions during the Casino Night event.

“We are also following Saints Strong guidelines of mask-wearing along with hand sanitizing stations throughout the event,” Perez states.

For more information on this event, contact Director of Student Leadership, Catherine Fragoso at cifragoso@ollusa.edu.

