Bottled Water Distribution OLLU Helps Local Community

The state of Texas is recovering from a brutal winter storm, many residents went without water when San Antonio water system issued a boil water notice in San Antonio. Our Lady of the Lake was a designated site for water distribution for local residence in need of drinking water.

As the weather began to subsided the after effects of the storm caused people around San Antonio to discover problems that some would describe as nightmares. OLLU was one of the first in the city to have its boil water noticed lifted and the university wasted no time in helping out the community.

Our lady of the Lake hosted a bottled water distribution, this event had a huge turn out. Large masses of people came to the university. To join a long line of cars outside the UWAC, who all were waiting to recieve clean water from student athletes.

The universities assistance was a much needed help to the community, all San Antonio water systems as if Tuesday, February 23rd have been cleared to use their tap water. Saws recommends that their customers run their faucets and water fountains prior to using water for drinking or cooking.

Of campus students who are still unsure about their water, should visit the SAWS water status map website at waterstatus.saws.org.





